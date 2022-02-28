McLoud boys, girls drop decisions

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

McLOUD — A back-and-forth battle finally went Mannford’s way Saturday night as McLoud’s boys dropped a 50-47 Class 4A regional decision.

McLoud, 14-10, which dropped into the losers bracket with the loss, played Kingfisher Monday night in an elimination contest.

Mannford went to 19-5.

McLoud led Mannford 27-25 at the half but trailed 40-39 after three quarters.

The Redskins were within 49-47 with 20 seconds left but missed a shot at the buzzer after Mannford went 1-for-2 at the line.

Junior Luke Jordan netted a team-high 14 points, followed by sophomore Dorrian Matlock with 12 and junior Luke Norwood with 11.

McLoud posted six 3-point field goals — two each by Luke Jordan and Matlock and one each by Jacob Jordan and Norwood.

McLoud hit 9-of-15 free throws.

Senior Tyler Day of Mannford poured in 26 points, including four treys.

“We fought hard in a game that was about 2 to 4 points all night,” said McLoud coach Tim Boyer. “Mannford found a way to win and we didn’t.”

John Marshall 62, McLoud 52 (Girls Losers' Bracket)

Senior Desira Jones recorded 20 points as McLoud ended its season.

Sophomore Ali Martinez had nine points for McLoud and freshman Alivia Wapskineh posted seven. Seniors Halle Winsea and Shawnee Pfeiffer came in with five each.

Jones hit two 3-point field goals.

McLoud canned 14-of-21 free throws.

“We had a young team, starting a freshman and two sophomores,” said McLoud coach Lindsey Myers.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.