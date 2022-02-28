Meeker squads conclude season

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

MEEKER — The 2021-22 basketball season was concluded for Meeker’s entries Saturday at a 3A regional.

Meeker’s boys fell to Christian Heritage 99-35. Freshman Treyvon Compton was Meeker’s high scorer with 12, followed by Jason Brewer and Evan Tirey with seven each. Braxton Bussell scored six points.

Zach Cook and Tirey are the sole seniors on the Meeker roster.

Meeker’s girls were defeated 56-19 by Christian Heritage as seniors MaryBeth Frerichs and Breanna Pearcy chalked up four points each.

Seinna Carter was Meeker’s only other senior.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.