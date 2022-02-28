NRC girls rally, NRC boys win going away

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ANADARKO — North Rock Creek’s squads posted Class 4A regional losers bracket triumphs Saturday.

The girls prevailed 55-48 over Cache while the boys captured a 74-50 decision, also over Cache.

North Rock Creek 55, Cache 48 (Girls)

Sophomore Lydia VanAntwerp capped a 22-point outing with a dazzling effort late in the game.

NRC outscored Cache 22-6 in the fourth quarter, including an eight-point burst by VanAntwerp — which consisted of a 3-pointer, a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer —in a one-minute span. That gave NRC a two-point lead with two minutes left.

VanAntwerp also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Cache took a 42-33 lead into the final quarter.

Olivia McRay and Morgan Campbell recorded eight points apiece for NRC while Jayden Haney had five, including a 3-pointer.

Kloe Heidebrecult led Cache with 25 points, including four treys.

North Rock Creek carried a 12-13 record into a Monday elimination game against Madill at Tuttle.

North Rock Creek 74, Cache 50 (Boys)

The Cougars recorded 12 field goals from beyond the 3-point line as senior Noah McMullan led the way with five en route to 17 points.

Leading scorer and junior Jordan Coody had 23 points and two 3-pointers. Junior Jace McRay finished with 15 points and three treys.

McMullan and McRay had three treys apiece in the first half.

Rayne Jones and Diego Garcia had one trey apiece as both tallied eight points.

Cache registered four treys, all by one player.

It marked NRC’s fifth victory in six games. The victors (18-7) were up 53-44 heading into the fourth quarter, then delivered a 21-6 haymaker down the stretch.

“We shot the ball well,” said NRC coach Evan Smith. “We also did a lot better job rebounding.”

The Cougars played a Monday elimination game against Pauls Valley.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.