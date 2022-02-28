Seminole boys conclude campaign

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PERKINS — Seminole’s boys saw their season come to an end Saturday night as Sallisaw reeled off a 69-58 win in a Class 4A regional matchup.

Four Chieftains registered double-figure scoring, topped by junior Braxton Street with 15. Sophomore Joe Fixico scored 12.

Juniors Miguel Conley and Vcake Wassana chipped in with 11 apiece.

Conley and Fixico notched two 3-point field goals apiece while Wassana had one.

Sallisaw posted just two 3-pointers but did damage offensively on the inside.

One of the big factors came at the charity stripe as Seminole was just 5 of 13 while Sallisaw was 15 of 22.

“We fought really hard all season long,” said Seminole coach Josh Edenborough. “We just seemed to struggle at times offensively. It’s hard to struggle with scoring in 4A. We played hard to the end.”

Seminole concluded the year at 9-15

Concluding their Seminole basketball careers were seniors Seth Moppin, Jaxon Smith and Derrick Citizen.

Fort Gibson 64, Seminole 34 (Girls)

Fort Gibson accumulated 13 field goals from 3-point range in the winners' bracket matchup.

Nine of those field goals came in the opening half as Fort Gibson ran up a 36-20 advantage. Seminole trailed 54-27 entering the fourth quarter

Sophomore Alexa Rideau headed Seminole’s scoring with 17, including two 3-pointers. Kennedy Coker totaled seven points and Holli Ladd had five. Kaylyn Coker posted a trey.

Seminole hit 9-of-12 charity tosses for 75 percent. Fort Gibson was 13 of 18.

The Chieftains faced Wagoner Monday in an elimination game.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.