Shawnee girls whip Durant

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

SAPULPA — Shawnee’s girls, paced by 13-point performances from Ansley Orrell and Tristyn Napier, defeated Durant 44-33 in Class 5A regional competition Saturday.

Orrell registered three 3-point field goals for the Lady Wolves. Napier had one trey.

Amaya Martinez of Shawnee finished with 12 points.

The Lady Wolves were up 24-19 at halftime and 29-23 entering the fourth quarter.

Shawnee hit 18-of-24 charity tosses.

The Lady Wolves will continue regional action Tuesday night.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.