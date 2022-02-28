Shawnee girls whip Durant
From Staff Reports
Shawnee News-Star
SAPULPA — Shawnee’s girls, paced by 13-point performances from Ansley Orrell and Tristyn Napier, defeated Durant 44-33 in Class 5A regional competition Saturday.
Orrell registered three 3-point field goals for the Lady Wolves. Napier had one trey.
Amaya Martinez of Shawnee finished with 12 points.
The Lady Wolves were up 24-19 at halftime and 29-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Shawnee hit 18-of-24 charity tosses.
The Lady Wolves will continue regional action Tuesday night.
Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.