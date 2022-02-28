Shawnee's Rochelle, Cash place third at state; Anderson fourth

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two third-place finishes and a fourth highlighted Shawnee High School's wrestling efforts at the Class 5A State Championships Saturday at the State Fair Norick Arena.

Spencer Rochelle, at 170 pounds, and Logan Cash, at 220, placed third while Sam Anderson was fourth at 195.

At 170, Rochelle was pinned in his first-round match by Tulsa Edison's Mattan Mason in :39. However, Rochelle bounced back with three straight victories in claiming third place.

He pinned Sapulpa's Cooper Thomas in 1:43. He then followed that up with a fall over McAlester's Gunnar Spence in 5:26. Rochelle then avenged his first-round loss with an 11-8 decision over Mason for third place.

At 220, Cash took the long path in capturing third place as he went 4-1 in the tournament.

Cash pinned Tulsa Will Rogers' Counsellor in 1:15 of a wrestle-in match. Tulsa Edison's Aryn Johnson took a 3-1 decision over Cash. Then, Cash earned an 11-2 major decision over Carl Albert's Brock Johnson. Cash then picked up two straight decisions for third. He received a 4-1 decision over Elgin's Williams. Cash then avenged his first-round loss with a 5-3 decision over Edison's Aryn Johnson.

At 195, Anderson went 2-2 in settling for fourth. He was a third-place finisher in 2021.

Anderson pinned Grove's Laird Thompson in :36 of the opening round. Pryor's Caden Felts then edged out Anderson by a 2-1 decision. Anderson then rebounded for a 3-2 decision over Glenpool's Brayden Nelson. In the third-place match, Guthrie's Coal Madison claimed a 3-2 decision over Anderson.

McLoud's Hunter takes

fourth at 138 pounds in 4A

McLoud High School's Caleb Hunter posted a 3-2 mark in the Class 4A State Tournament, good enough for fourth place.

In a wrestle-in match, Hunter pinned Catoosa's Dominguez in 4:47. Hunter then dropped a 9-3 decision to Cushing's Kaiser Simpson in the first round. Hunter then bounced back with a 3-0 decision over Wagoner's Bryce Steel. Hunter followed that up with a fall over Ft. Gibson's Toby West in 2:33. Heritage Hall's Davis Park pinned Hunter in 5:32 of the third-place match.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.