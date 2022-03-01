'Win and survive.' Tecumseh girls stifle Broken Bow to advance in regional playoffs

From Staff Reports

BYNG — A stalwart first-half defensive effort by Tecumseh’s girls served as the impetus for a commanding 53-37 decision over Broken Bow on Monday in a Class 4A regional consolation match.

Tecumseh, which stretched its record to 19-7, led 11-3 after one quarter and 27-11 at the intermission.

The Lady Savages upped the margin to 47-18 after three quarters.

“We played well,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry. “We took care of business — win and survive.”

Scoring in double figures for Tecumseh were Serenity Jacoway with 18 and Kenzli Warden with 11. Jadyn Wilson and Sami Schweighardt came up with six points apiece.

Jacoway delivered four of Tecumseh’s eight 3-point field-goal successes while Wilson picked up two. Cadence Oliver and Warden had one apiece.

Neither team fared well from the free-throw line as Tecumseh was 3 of 6 and Broken Bow was 7 of 15.

Schantel Evans tossed in four points for Tecumseh.

Boys elimination: Byng 75, Tecumseh 66

Tecumseh, with shooting problems from the field and free-throw line, saw its campaign come to an end at 13-13.

Byng went up 19-11 after one quarter and still fashioned a 38-32 lead at the midway point.

The Savages canned 22-of-64 overall attempts for just 34.3%. Tecumseh hit 18-of-50 efforts from 2-point range and 4-of-14 long-range attempts.

Tecumseh was accurate on just 17-of-31 free throws for 54.8 percent.

“We missed eight free throws in the first half,” said Tecumseh head coach Bryant Edwards. “We got within two points in the second half but just couldn’t get over the hump.

“We had lots of ups and downs this year but played a lot better in the second semester. We just had three kids back from last year’s squad but battled the whole season.”

