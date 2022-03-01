Fast start keys Seminole success

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PERKINS — Seminole’s girls, propelled by a 14-6 first-quarter advantage, upended Wagoner 46-34 Monday in a Class 4A regional elimination game.

Holli Ladd, who led all scorers with 18, was Seminole’s only double-figure scorer.

Sophomore Alexa Rideaux recorded eight points while senior Kaylyn Cotner netted seven. Rideaux had Seminole’s only 3-point field goal.

Wagoner had five treys but struggled with turnovers off Seminole’s press.

Seminole (14-11) knocked down 10-of-12 free throws.

Kennedy Coker and Reese Street netted four points apiece while Annira Sewell had three.

Seminole led 26-17 at halftime and 34-25 entering the final quarter.

“They tried to press us but when we settled down, they quit pressing,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp. “It was a big win for our seniors. I am very happy for them.”

Seminole went into Tuesday’s game needing a win to advance to the area tournament.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.