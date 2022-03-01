Fast start keys Seminole success
PERKINS — Seminole’s girls, propelled by a 14-6 first-quarter advantage, upended Wagoner 46-34 Monday in a Class 4A regional elimination game.
Holli Ladd, who led all scorers with 18, was Seminole’s only double-figure scorer.
Sophomore Alexa Rideaux recorded eight points while senior Kaylyn Cotner netted seven. Rideaux had Seminole’s only 3-point field goal.
Wagoner had five treys but struggled with turnovers off Seminole’s press.
Seminole (14-11) knocked down 10-of-12 free throws.
Kennedy Coker and Reese Street netted four points apiece while Annira Sewell had three.
Seminole led 26-17 at halftime and 34-25 entering the final quarter.
“They tried to press us but when we settled down, they quit pressing,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp. “It was a big win for our seniors. I am very happy for them.”
Seminole went into Tuesday’s game needing a win to advance to the area tournament.
Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.