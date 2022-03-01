Close loss in regionals brings Shawnee boys' basketball season to an end

From Staff Reports

COLLINSVILLE – A bit of bad luck and timing doomed the Shawnee Wolves on Monday night as they saw their 2021-22 basketball season come to an abrupt ending in the opening round of the Class 5A regional playoffs.

Claremore came away with a 71-67 victory over Shawnee in the weather-delayed regional at Collinsville High School.

Shawnee caught a bit of a bad break after the teams were tied with less than a minute remaining.

The Wolves turned the ball over with 35 seconds left. However, Shawnee's TJ Bishop responded with a steal and went in for an apparent slam dunk, but the game officials ruled that the basket was no good because a foul was whistled before the slam.

Bishop went to the line and hit the first free shot with 15.5 seconds left to give the Wolves a one-point edge. The second free shot was no good and Shawnee was whistled with 14.1 seconds to go.

Claremore's Keith Watson nailed both charity tosses to push the Zebra lead to 68-67. After a Shawnee turnover, came a little controversy. With Claremore in possession, Shawnee's Jaylon Orange was whistled for an intentional foul on the Zebras' Eli Rogers with 4.7 seconds remaining.

Rogers hit the first to make it a 2-point game, but missed the second. Because of the intentional foul, Claremore still had the ball. The Zebras then closed the game by hitting three of their final four free shots.

The loss closed out the outstanding careers for a pair of Shawnee seniors in Tanner Morris and Orange. Morris fired in 25 points and Orange finished with 19. Morris, the school's all-time leading scorer, finished his career with 1,183 points while Orange ended up with 1,038.

Bishop tallied eight points and pulled down four rebounds and Jaylen Wicks also added eight points and three boards in a losing cause. Freshman Daytain Patton contributed five points and three assists.

Orange also handed out four assists and grabbed five rebounds and Morris ended up with three boards and a pair of assists.

The Wolves shot 58% from the floor for the game and were 81% from the line, but couldn't overcome 21 turnovers. The Zebras shot 53% from the field and just 56% from the charity stripe, but had eight less turnovers (13).

Kort Seidel paced Claremore with 20 points. Three other Zebras reached double figures as well. Watson tallied 13, Jase Lagers followed with 12 and Tanner Steidley ended up with 11.

Shawnee ended its season at 11-13. Claremore improved to 15-9 in reaching Wednesday's regional finals.

