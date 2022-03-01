McLoud comeback comes up short

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

KINGFISHER — A first-half falter was too much for McLoud’s boys to overcome as Elk City rang up an 83-77 triumph at a Class 4A regional.

McLoud, which fell into an 18-8 hole after one quarter and was down 44-32 at halftime, concluded the 2021-22 season at 14-11.

McLoud trailed 31-8 before whittling its halftime deficit to 12 points. Elk City scored the first 13 points of the second quarter for the 23-point cushion.

Juniors Luke Norwood and Jacob Jordan topped McLoud’s scoring with 26 and 16 points respectively.

Jacob Jordan registered three of McLoud’s five 3-pointers. Luke Jordan and Jett Henson had one trey apiece.

Luke Jordan and junior Tryce Lewis racked up eight points each.

Elk City received a yeoman offensive performance from sophomore Caden Dunlap with 37 points.

“He had five treys and I don’t remember seeing him miss one,” said McLoud coach Tim Boyer.

McLoud came within four points of the lead in the fourth quarter.

McLoud’s only lead of the game came at 2-0.

“Once you get here, every team is good,’ said Boyer. “We fought our tails off. It’s just hard to come back when you trail by that much.”

McLoud outscored El City 45-39 in the second half.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.