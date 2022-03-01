North Rock Creek teams avoid elimination

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

TUTTLE — Coach Charity Kilinc watched eight of her North Rock Creek girls score in a 67-47 regional consolation victory over Madill Monday afternoon.

Lydia VanAntwerp and Olivia McRay of North Rock Creek shared scoring honors with 14 while Katlyn Masquas totaled 13.

Olivia Stacy and Haley Hacker put in eight points apiece while Jayden Haney finished with six.

Recording a trey were Masquez, Haney, VanAntwerp and McRay.

“We came out very aggressive and shot the ball well,” said Kilinc.

NRC (13-13) outscored Madill 27-11 in the second half.

The Cougars were true on 21-of-28 free throws for 75&. McRay was 7 of 8.

NRC 64, Pauls Valley 52 (Boys)

Four North Rock Creek players finished in double figures, spurring the victory.

By improving to 19-7, the Cougars moved within one regional win of advancing to an area tournament.

Jordan Coody and Noah McMullan headed scoring honors with 14 while Rayne Jones sank three 3-point shots en route to 13 points.

Two of his treys came in the third quarter as NRC outscored Pauls Valley 21-13.

Jace McRay notched 10 points for the victors. Diego Garcia had two 3-pointers en route to nine points.

“We played pretty well,” said NRC coach Evan Smith. “We played good defense, rebounded well and I thought we shut down their key players.”

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.