Oklahoma Baptist sweeps softball series at Ouachita

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Oklahoma Baptist softball team's bats were alive and well as the Bison ripped off a total of 19 runs to sweep their series with Ouachita Baptist on Monday.

Oklahoma Baptist (11-5 overall, 3-0 in the Great American Conference) took game one by an 8-0 tally and won the finale 11-9, charting their first series sweep since last season against Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Pitcher Aspen Younce collected a career-high 12 strikeouts to lead the Bison to a shutout victory in game one. This marks the fourth shutout victory for Oklahoma Baptist this season.

Younce took the win, bringing her season record to 5-1, as she faced 30 batters and surrendered six hits.

The Bison quickly got on the board in the first frame of game one, as Sheyanne Sandoval reached first to plate Adi Reese, courtesy of a Tiger fielding error.

Oklahoma Baptist's scoring continued in the top of the second when Mia Moddelmog led off with a solo shot over the center-field wall to put her squad ahead 2-0. Then, in the third, Samantha Campos went yard to tally the second home run of the day for the Bison.

Scoring went silent for one inning until Maud's Jocee Sparks got in on the home run derby, smacking one over left-center for a 4-0 lead.

By the end of the fifth, Younce totaled nine strikeouts as the Bison defense played near-perfect defense during the stretch.

Oklahoma Baptist then erupted for its best inning of the game, scoring four in the seventh. Sparks began things by scoring two off a single into center field for a 6-0 Bison advantage.

Then Moddelmog stepped up to bring around two, recording her third RBI of the game and solidifying the win against the Tigers.

Moddelmog and Sparks led the Bison with three RBIs, two hits, and a home run apiece. Campos tallied the other RBI en route to a 2-for-2 day. Reese wrapped up the notables as she registered two hits and scored twice.

Ouachita put up more of a fight in game two, putting nine on the board, but the Bison prevailed in extras.

The Bison started the fireworks after Campos singled up the middle to score Sandoval. Ouachita responded with a score at the bottom of the frame to tie the contest one-all.

Two and a half scoreless innings passed until the Tigers tacked on another for a 2-1 lead. The Bison countered with a score after Sandoval plated Moddelmog to tie the game.

Then, Ouachita Baptist posted its highest-scoring inning of the day, tallying three runs at the bottom of the fourth.

Oklahoma Baptist took this personally. The Bison returned the favor with five runs to go up 7-5 at the top of the sixth.

Unfortunately, the Tigers had some gas left and plated two in the following inning to draw the tally to 7-all.

Extras were called upon after each side refused to surrender a run in the final inning.

The Bison took full advantage of the opportunity, erupting for four scores, resulting in an 11-7 lead.

Ouachita Baptist managed two more runs, but a line-out to shortstop stamped the series sweep for the Bison.

A host of Bison recorded RBIs, including three from Reese. She registered two hits and a score, while Campos also tallied two hits.

Moddelmog went 2-for-5 and scored twice, while Asia Henry garnered a couple of RBIs. Additionally, Sandoval, Sparks and Regan Ford batted a runner in apiece.

Kayleigh Jones (6-3) took the victory after striking out five and allowing seven runs in 6.1 innings of work. Younce also appeared, allowing two runs in 1.2 innings of action.

Next up for Oklahoma Baptist is a two-day series with Southwestern Oklahoma State, starting on Friday, Mar. 4 at 1 p.m.