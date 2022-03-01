Ouachita takes two baseball games from Oklahoma Baptist

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Ouachita Tigers earned a doubleheader sweep over Oklahoma Baptist on Monday in Great American Conference play at Bobby Cox Field at Ford Park.

The Tiger offense put constant pressure on the Bison staff and ended up with 26 runs and 29 hits in the two games.

GAME ONE

Ouachita amassed nine runs in the first inning alone on its way to a 16-11 game-one win.

In that first frame, the visitors notched four hits including a two-run single from Tallon Heiner and two-out grand slam by G. Allen.

While that took the sails out of everyone at the ballpark, the Bison offense did have a few shining moments.

Walker Keller's two-run blast in the home half of the first made the count 9-2. And then a few innings later, Dan Pruitt socked a three-run bomb to left center bringing the Bison deficit to 12-5. Then in the sixth, Isiah Lissade connected with a three-run homer scoring Jose Parga and Chris Cook. That blast moved the scoreboard to 14-8.

OBU's home-run ability was again on display in the ninth when Alex Schroeder roped a two-run shot to left-center. By game's end, the green and gold had four homers, tying their season high. To date, the Bison's 27 bombs are currently the most in Division II.

In the other dugout, Allen led the Tigers with two homers and a triple while four others had multi-base hits.

GAME TWO

A late-inning home run by the Tigers helped the visitors complete the series win over OBU.

Before a ninth-inning blast, Ouachita got out to a 6-2 lead heading to the bottom of the third.

After Lissade hit a solo homer for the Bison in the first, the Tigers got a three-run shot from Jaxon Chaney in the second to take the lead.

The hosts pulled to within one a frame later as Parga connected with a double to right field plating Trey Furrey before Ouachita scored three more in the third.

Dustin Bermudez got a run-scoring single before Colton Schrader added a two-run single to right field two batters later.

Down 6-2, the Bison clawed back to tie the game in sixth. The green and gold's seventh run came courtesy of Pruitt, who smacked a shot over the center field wall. That was Pruitt's seventh homer of the year, one off the top of the NCAA leaderboard.

After a scoreless seventh, each team scored twice in the eighth. For the Bison, their two runs came after another home run, this time from Schroeder to left.

Despite relinquishing a 9-7 lead, the Tigers came back to get their 10th run in the ninth. And it came on a solo shot by Heine.

In OBU's home half of the ninth, Cade Kissel drew a lead-off walk but the Bison left him stranded.

The Bison were scheduled to play at Northeastern State in a non-conference game Tuesday.