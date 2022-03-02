Get fired up for Potawatomi Fire's inaugural basketball season coached by Derrick Rowland

Derrick Rowland has been around the block in basketball circles.

The head coach of The Basketball League's newest entrant, the Potawatomi Fire, has led TBL teams to the finals and even a playoff championship in 2019 with the Albany Patroons.

So Rowland knows what he's talking about and he doesn't expect this new venture to disappoint.

“From training camp, it's been very good. It was tough to make cuts. We started from 20 and are down to 12,” said Rowland. “Some of these guys have played for me before. I'm happy where we are. But in this process, we have to grow.”

The Basketball League is a professional league devoted to serving the community, as it states on its website.

“We're looking forward to to getting to play for the community,” Rowland said. “We're happy to be in schools and working with youth. We want to teach youth and work with them.”

Many of the Fire home games this season (12 of them total at the Firelake Arena) will be played on Friday and Saturday nights, along with Sunday afternoons.

In preparation for the season and having his roster formulated, Rowland really likes what he has seen so far.

“The chemistry has been great. All 12 get along, have been professionals and have worked hard,” said Rowland. “These 12 players are coming together for the first time.”

One of the most difficult tasks for the team is playing its first five games on the road, beginning Friday at the Rockwall 7ers in Rockwall, Texas. The Fire won't play their first home game until March 19 against the Little Rock Lightning.

Rowland believes his team is ready to accept the challenge.

“It ain't good or bad,” Rowland said about playing the first five away from home. “It would have been nice to get a game at home. But we've got to learn what it's like to play on the road. We are going to accept the challenge.”

As far as comparisons to the other TBL teams he has coached?

“This team is very comparable to the championship level teams in this league,” said Rowland.

The Fire will also have a Bedlam flavor as the roster will feature former Oklahoma State player Anthony Allen and former Oklahoma Sooner David Godbold.

Here are Rowland's comments on each of the 12 players:

Anthony Allen

The first signee of the Fire, the 7-footer played his college basketball at Oklahoma State.

“He can really run and he's a great shot blocker and rim protector. His shooting percentage is high because he gets a lot of dunks.”

Blake Morrow

The is a 6-foot, 4-inch shooting guard.

“He's a shooter who played at Florida Gulf Coast. He was among the leaders in TBL in 3-point shooting last season (third at a whopping 64%) for the Gulf Coast Lions.

Calvin Giles

The 6-foot, 8-inch forward played at Virginia State.

“He's a great rebounder and an energy guy, who has a great attitude and a hard worker. We're looking forward to his development.”

Deon Lyle

The 6-foot, 5-inch Lyle played at the University of Texas-San Antonio.

“He is one of our top shooters, is hard working and has a great attitude. He will be one of our leaders are on the floor.”

Deshawn Munson

The 6-foot, 4-inch guard played at Harris-Stowe College.

“He's a great playmaker. He will be the quarterback of the team. He's got the ability to do anything with the ball. We look forward to seeing what he can do.”

Drelan Triplett

The 6-foot, 7-inch Triplett is an Oklahoma City native who played collegiately at York (Neb.).

“He's a very experienced player who can play multiple positions and can shoot the ball.”

Javen McNeill

The 6-foot, 5-inch was a first-round pick in TBL draft by the Fire out of Fayetteville State.

“He's probably the best athlete in the league. He has the ability to make exciting plays. We look forward to see his development.

Leon Hampton

The Fire's other 7-footer played at Stillman College.

“He has a very, very upside. We're looking forward to his development and is a player to really watch.”

Moustapha Traore

The 6-foot, 8-inch Traore played at Monmouth University.

“He's a very skilled player who can play multiple positions. We're looking forward to his continual progress.”

Paris Collins

The 6-foot, 4-inch Collins has played for the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League and played collegiately at Jackson State.

“He's a versatile player who can play multiple positions and can play at a high energy level.”

Tevin Foster

The 5-foot, 11-inch Foster played college basketball at Abilene Christian.

“He's a combo guard, who is really smart on the court. He's got a great 3-point shot.”

David Godbold

The 6-foot, 7-inch Godbold played at the University of Oklahoma.

“He's a veteran player who brings experience to the team. We're looking forward to him being with us and as a leader.”