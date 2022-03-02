Bethel boys receive balanced scoring

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE — With three players scoring in double figures, 17th-ranked Bethel held off Kingston 51-48 Tuesday night to advance to a 3A area championship.

John Gordon paced Bethel’s scoring with 13, followed by Bronc Robbins with 12 and DJ Whitten with 11.

Bray Bussell finished with six points and RJ Morris posted five, including Bethel’s only 3-point field goal of the game.

Bethel (16-8) was accurate on 8-of-10 free throws for 80%. Whitten was 3 of 4.

Neither team could break away but Bethel built a seven-point lead with two minutes remaining. Kingston hit a 3-point field goal, one of their five on the night, at the final buzzer.

Bethel took a 22-20 advantage to halftime and the Wildcats maintained that two-point margin at 38-36 after three quarters.

Kingston hit 11-of-17 free throws for 64.7%.

Bethel will square off with Marlow at 8 p.m. Friday in an area matchup at Ada.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.