Fifth-ranked Bethel girls spank Prague
PRAGUE — The fifth-ranked Bethel girls, who throttled Prague 62-28 Tuesday night in regional action, will carry a 21-3 record into the area tournament.
Bethel outscored Prague 15-2 in the opening quarter and basked in 28-9 comfort at the midway marker.
Parker Stevenson of Bethel reeled off a game-high 19 points, including a 3-point field goal, while Josie Megehee finished with 16 points. Megehee and teammate Hannah Davidson pocketed two treys each.
Brooklyn Duff of Bethel also hit a long-range bomb en route to seven points.
Bethel connected on 14-of-17 free throws for 82.3% as Stevenson sizzled at 8 of 9 for 88.9%.
“Hannah and Brooklyn sparked us in the third quarter. Both had a trey and got some steals,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield. “Unofficially, we created 30 turnovers.”
Bethel will oppose Jones at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ada.
Payton Camren was Prague’s top scorer with nine. Demi Manning added six points.
Prague (12-13) will tangle with Comanche at 6:30 Thursday at Ada.
