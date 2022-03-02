Top-ranked Dale boys beat Okemah basketball for regional title, head on to area tournament

DALE – When the ball is moving and going through the hoop in the process, it's hard to beat the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates.

The 15th-ranked Okemah Panthers found that out the hard way Tuesday night.

Dale recorded 20 assists on 36 made baskets, knocked down 13 three-pointers and received a customary scoring explosion from super sophomore Dayton Forsythe as the Pirates blitzed Okemah 97-51 for a Class 2A regional championship.

The victory advances Dale (25-2) to the area tournament Friday night at Chickasha against Latta at 8 p.m. The winner of that game is area champion and advances to state.

“That's one of our strengths...passing the ball and the willingness to pass the ball,” Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson said. “The ball movement allows us to spread the floor and gives us many opportunities to get open shots and looks.”

The Pirates shot 53.7% from the floor as Forsythe put on a show, powering his way to 34 points and eight rebounds to go with three assists and a steal.

Forsythe reached the 1,000-point scoring mark in his career during the game with a 3-pointer from the right corner in the first quarter.

“He's a natural athlete,” said Edmonson about Forsythe, who also stars in baseball. “If we had football, he would do well. I've seen him hit a golf ball. What's amazing is that he is great passer and a willing passer. He makes everybody around him better.”

To make Forsythe's statistical line even more impressive, he was 13-of-17 from the field while draining two 3-pointers. He also recorded a rebound slam for his last field goal of the night in the third quarter.

Two other Dale players reached double figures as Jett Higdon tallied 12 on 4-of-4 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 free throws. Seth Smelser, off the bench, nailed three treys on her way to 11 points.

Deken Jones chipped in nine points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Twelve Pirates got into the scoring column and eight had at least one assist.

Dale, behind 11-of-16 shooting in the first quarter alone, raced out to a 28-6 advantage to take control early as Forsythe tallied 18 of those points, including both of his 3-point conversions and two free shots – each of which completed old-fashioned 3-point plays.

Coach Edmonson attributed the fast start to defense.

“We scored a lot of points in the first quarter because we were able to get turnovers and convert them into easy baskets,” Edmonson said.

The Pirates forced 14 turnovers while gathering 10 steals as Levi Kelly led the way with four while Easton Edmonson ended up with two.

Dale continued its hot shooting touch in the second period, connecting on 9-of-16 tries in building a 51-25 halftime cushion as Forsythe had 28 by intermission. Forsythe and the Pirate starters appeared for part of third quarter, but did not play the fourth.

Dale converted 8-of-16 shot attempts in the third to go up 75-38, heading into the fourth.

Kurtis Wilson topped Okemah (18-6) with 14 points and reserve PJ Franks added 12.