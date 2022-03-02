Dale Lady Pirates capture regional basketball crown, set sights on area title

DALE – Shooting wasn't the Dale Lady Pirates' forte Tuesday night, but it didn't need to be.

Forcing 18 turnovers and creating 10 steals, third-ranked and host Dale rolled to a 69-55 victory over the Okemah Lady Panthers for a Class 2A regional championship.

Dale advances to the area tournament where it will face Latta for the area title Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Chickasha.

More basketball:Dale teams roll to easy district playoff victories

Despite making just 33% of their field-goal tries, the Lady Pirates managed to convert eight 3-point baskets, led by five from Makenzie Gill, in improving to 22-5 on the season.

Gill poured in a game-high 32 points as she finished 11-of-12 from the foul line. Teammate Makenzy Herman followed with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Off the bench, Justyce Shirey tacked on nine points and five boards. Starters Faith Wright and Brook Rutland finished with eight and six respectively to round out the Dale scoring.

Wright also pulled down eight rebounds to go with three assists and three steals. Rutland contributed five boards, five assists and a pair of steals.

More: Top-ranked Dale boys drill Okemah for regional title

The Lady Pirates led by a slim 31-28 edge at halftime, but doubled up Okemah with a 20-10 third quarter to secure all the breathing room they needed.

“In the third quarter, we settled down and took better shots. We just executed,” said Dale head coach Eric Smith. “(In the first half) I think they got us to speed it up a little more than we should have even though we like that.”

One area which pleased Smith was the Lady Pirates' ability to withstand the Lady Panther pressure.

“We did a decent job of handling the basketball even though we were pressure the whole time,” Smith said.

Dale committed just nine turnovers to Okemah's 18.

The Lady Pirates knocked down 78% of their free throws on the night while the Lady Panthers nailed 71% of their attempts.

Read more:Highly-ranked Dale girls, boys roll

The Okemah duo of Taylor Haberman and Abby Harrelson accounted for 43 of the team's 55 points.

Haberman was 8-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the line on her way to 22 points and five rebounds. Harrelson was 7-of-16 from the field and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in scoring 21 and pulling down six boards.