North Rock Creek boys make area; NRC girls end year

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

TUTTLE — The Cougars of North Rock Creek captured their first area tournament berth by upending Anadarko 68-56 Tuesday for a Class 4A regional consolation title.

The Cougars of head coach Evan Smith must capture three area games to advance to the state tournament.

Noah McMullan, bolstered by four 3-point field goals, highlighted North Rock Creek’s offense with 21 points.

Diego Garcia came through with 16 points (one trey) and Jordan Coody had 15 points (one trey) as NRC improved its record to 20-7.

Jace McRay also had a 3-pointer on the way to 11 points.

The Cougars, who never trailed, were up 18-13 after one quarter, 39-30 at the half and 52-40 after three quarters.

The biggest bugaboo for North Rock Creek came at the free-throw line where it was just 14 of 23, including an 8-of-16 effort in the final quarter.

“We played very solid and we shot the ball well from the field,” said NRC head coach Evan Smith. “We ran a zone defense and worked hard on their shooters. We also had some people come off the bench and give us some great minutes. Making it to area in our first senior year is something special.”

The Cougars will open area tournament play Thursday night at 8 at Shawnee High School versus either Heritage Hall or Newkirk.

Anadarko 44, North Rock Creek 28 (Girls)

One of North Rock Creek’s worst shooting games of the year was unfortunately their last one.

Down 26-22 at the intermission, NRC scored just five points in the third quarter and one point in the fourth quarter.

“We just couldn’t make anything in he second half,” said NRC coach Charity Kilinc. “We got some good shooting looks, but their defensive pressure picked up and we didn’t respond well.”

Olivia McRay headed NRC’s scoring with nine and Kate Masquas added eight. Haley Hacker had five points, Lydia VanAntwerp four and Olivia Stacy two as the season ended at 13-14.

The Cougars canned 9-of-12 free throws for 75%. McRay was 4 of 4 and hit a 3-pointer. Masquas knocked down two 3-pointers.

Concluding their NRC basketball careers were seniors Jadyn Haney, Macy Buoy, Caitlin Anderson and Emily Rowell, along with team manager Emma Poyer.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.