Prague's Lester passes 1,000-point mark

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE — Senior Nate Lester passed the 1,000-point mark Tuesday as Prague smashed Hugo 58-34 at a Class 3A regional.

Lester tallied a team-high 17 points as Prague upped its record to 22-4 and set up a 3 p.m. Thursday area tournament test at Ada. Prague must win three area games to advance to the state tournament.

Lester compiled three 3-point field goals. He recorded seven points as Prague jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter, then tallied eight points as the Red Devils went on a 20-8 blitz in the third quarter.

Juniors Peyton Ezell and Trevor McGinnis had nine points each while senior Trip Davis finished with seven. Ezell and Davis had one trey apiece.

Casey Benson and G’Mariyan Wallace shared scoring honors for Hugo with nine.

Blestin Miller and Eli Bias of Prague chalked up six and four points respectively.

Prague sank 11-of-13 free throws.

“We’re playing better right now because we’re playing together,” said Prague coach Nate Greer.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.