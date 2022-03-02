Shawnee girls fall to Sapulpa in regional finals

From Staff Reports

SAPULPA – The Sapulpa Lady Chieftains raced out to a 10-1 advantage through one quarter and never looked back in hammering the Shawnee Lady Wolves, 51-23, for a Class 5A regional title on Tuesday.

Sapulpa, 18-6 on the season, led 29-12 at halftime and 40-16 through three quarters in dominating the contest.

Stailee Heard tallied 15 points and Tyla Heard supplied 10 to pace the Lady Chieftains who shot 52% from the floor for the game.

Shawnee, 9-16, was led by Tristyn Napier and Amaya Martinez, who each finished with seven points. The Lady Wolves shot just 26% and managed to connect for only nine field goals for the game.

Sapulpa owned a 28-15 rebounding advantage.

Shawnee was coming off a first-round regional triumph over Durant on Saturday.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson. KGFF Radio's Chris Cox contributed to this report as well.