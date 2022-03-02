Special celebration for Seminole girls

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PERKINS — For Seminole girls coach Charles Kemp and his five seniors, Tuesday provided a special occasion.

Kemp, along with seniors Natalie Sewell, Annira Sewell, Adrianna O’Daniel, Kennedy Coker and Kaylyn Cotner, earned their first-ever area tournament spot with a 62-58 regional consolation win over Sallisaw.

Annira Sewell’s 3-point field goal put the Lady Chieftains up one point with 1:24 remaining and the victors hit some key free throws down the stretch.

“This was a big goal for our team, to get to the area tournament,” said Kemp. “This is real special for our seniors.”

Junior Holli Ladd ignited Seminole’s offense with 22 points, followed by Cotner with 19.

Ladd canned 13-of-14 free throws for 92.6%. Seminole knocked down 20-of-25 charity tosses for 80%.

Seminole trailed 17-14 after one quarter but tied the game at 28 by halftime. Sallisaw trailed 45-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Kemp’s squad will play at 6:30 Thursday at an area tournament in Checotah. Seminole must win three area matchups to advance to the state tournament.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.