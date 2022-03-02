Tecumseh girls make area play

From Staff Reports

BYNG — Tecumseh’s girls extended their success against Poteau with a 55-35 regional consolation triumph Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Savages, 30-point victors over Poteau at a district tournament, earned an area tournament berth with Tuesday’s success.

Tecumseh, 20-7, enjoyed a 50-25 advantage after three quarters. All 14 players got in the game.

Kenzli Warden topped Tecumseh’s offense with 21 points to go along with a season-high 10 steals.

Serenity Jacoway added 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds.

Sami Schweighardt chipped in six points and Jadyn Wilson had four.

Tecumseh sank 15-of-43 field goals for 35.1%. The Lady Savages were 5 of 17 from 3-point range.

“We came out a little sluggish, but put them away in the third quarter,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry.

Tecumseh went on a 19-6 tear in the third quarter.

Gentry’s squad has advanced to area tournament play three straight seasons.

Tecumseh will launch area tournament action at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Checotah against the Muldrow-Fort Gibson regional loser.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.