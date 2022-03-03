Former Shawnee star named GAC Player of the Year

It's been quite a week for former Shawnee High School basketball standout Makyra Tramble.

On Tuesday, the current Southwestern Oklahoma State star was named Great American Conference Women's Player of the Week. It marked the fourth time this season in which Tramble has achieved the honor.

Then on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tramble has been selected as GAC Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Tramble, a sophomore, was second in the league in scoring with a 19.8 average and topped the GAC in assists (5.4), steals (2.7), assist/turnover ratio (2.2) and minutes played (36.2).

Her efforts helped fuel SWOSU to a GAC regular season title and the top seed for the GAC Tournament which began Thursday at the Firelake Arena.

Tramble picked up her fourth GAC Player of the Week honor earlier this week, following a 30-point performance in the Lady Dawgs' victory over Southern Nazarene on Saturday. She also tallied 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, of SWOSU's come-from-behind overtime win over East Central last Friday.

For the week, she averaged 22.5 points and shot better than 50% from the floor.