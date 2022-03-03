NJCAA Region II Women's Basketball Tournament begins at Oklahoma Baptist University

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

The battle of the Northerns tipped off the NJCAA Region II Women's Basketball Tournament Wednesday at Oklahoma Baptist University Noble Complex.

Jordan Holman fired in a game-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals as Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa rallied to edge Northern Oklahoma-Enid 72-69 in the opening round of the junior college event.

The victorious Lady Mavericks trailed 21-14 after one quarter, 36-31 at halftime and 58-49 through three periods before mounting a 23-11 fourth-quarter run for the win.

Shelby Raner followed with 13 points and Travisha Cogdell added 11 for the Lady Mavericks. NOC-Tonkawa shot just 32.5% from the field for the game to NOC-Enid's 33%.

But a big difference were 3-pointers. The Lady Mavericks landed 9-of-33 while the Jets were only 3-of-20. NOC-Tonkawa also owned a 51-45 advantage on the boards.

McLoud High School's Lexie Boyer added a basket for the Lady Mavericks to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals.

LaKysia Johnson paced NOC-Enid with 17 points as she knocked down 9-of-10 foul shots. Teammate Aleisha Hester registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Jade Hazelbaker also reached double figures with 11 in a losing cause.

The Jets were 26-of-33 from the charity stripe (78.8%) while NOC-Tonkawa was 13-of-20 (65%).

Eastern Oklahoma 68, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 55 (First round)

The Lady Mountaineers forced 27 NEO turnovers which led to 17 steals and an EOSC victory.

Shanequa Henry fired in 23 points to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists to spark the Lady Mountaineer charge.

Teammate Brayanna Polk tallied 17 and Tilan Nolan executed a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards for the winners.

EOSC set the tone early with a 15-5 first quarter and took advantage of Lady Norse miscues the rest of the way.

Barbara Turkalj led NEO with 16 points as she sank four 3-point field goals. Danelle Arigbabu had a double-double of her own with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Kristina Ekofu had a double-double as well with 11 points and 10 boards.

Neither team shot well as the Lady Mountaineers hit at a 28.9% clip while the Lady Norse were at 37.1%.

NEO attempted just four free throws and made three while EOSC was 21-of-25 (84%).

Seminole State 70, Redlands 59 (First round)

Rhys Anderson and Ray Osborn tossed in 18 points apiece as Seminole State overcame a seven-point halftime deficit.

Anderson knocked down 6-of-8 field-goal tries and was 3-of-4 from 3-point range to go with four assists, three rebounds and two steals. She was also 3-of-4 from the line.

Osborn went 5-of-11 from the field, nailed 8-of-11 charity tosses and gathered six rebounds.

Sierra Gordon tallied 16 points, including a 4-of-6 effort from outside the arc, to go with six rebounds and a pair of assists. Alexis Lewis also reached double figures for the Belles with 10 to go with five boards and two steals.

Trailing 31-24 at the break, SSC outscored Redlands 22-13 in the third quarter and 24-15 in the fourth.

Idalis Ortiz topped the Redlands scoring with 18 points, followed by Kristen Readl with 15 and Shakira Patterson with 12.

The Belles shot 42.3% from the floor for the game and Redlands was at 35%.

Murray State 79, Connors State 63 (First round)

Alena Wilson fired in 31 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Lady Aggies rolled.

Wilson was 10-of-15 from the field and was a perfect 11-of-11 from the foul line.

Teammate Alaijah Stewart tacked on 17 points to go with three steals and an assist.

Murray State was 21-of-24 from the charity stripe and hit at a 42.9% pace from the floor.

Jalyn Ford and Kierra Allen led the Cowgirls with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Ford drained 8-of-13 field goal attempts, including one trey, to go with three assists and three boards. Allen was 6-of-7 from the floor, including two 3-point conversions, to go with three boards, one assist and a steal.

— Sports Editor Brian Johnson compiled this report.