Oklahoma Baptist's Ford named to GAC First Team

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist University's Kalifa Ford was named to the All-Great American Conference First Team on Wednesday night.

She is the fifth Bison to be named to the All-GAC squad and the second OBU player to earn first-team nods. The previous was Mackenzie Cooper during the 2017-18 season.

Ford helped spark a major turnaround for the Bison in coach Bo Overton's second season on the sidelines. There was a 10-game improvement which helped the Bison attain a 14-14 overall mark.

Some of the best wins of the season came against Southeastern on Dec. 11, a 17-point comeback Jan. 13 at Southern Nazarene and a victory over Henderson State on Jan. 29.

On the court, the junior from Bono, Arkansas was nothing short of outstanding. She was the only GAC player to rank in the top eight in field goal percentage (8th; 47.5), scoring (4th; 17.4) and rebounding (2nd; 9.1).

Over the course of the season, Ford notched 13 double-doubles, a total that currently ranks No. 22 in the nation. Ford also had 13 games in which she led the team in points and rebounds.

During the 90-86 overtime win against Ouachita on Jan. 27, Ford scored a career-high 35 points and made 17-of-20 at the foul line, the second most made free throws in OBU single-game history.

Additionally, during back-to-back wins against Ouachita and Henderson on Jan. 27 and 29, she became the first Bison in the DII era to notch at least 27 points and 11 rebounds in two straight contests.