Shawnee soccer squads suffer home losses Tuesday

It was a rough opening night for the Shawnee High School soccer teams as the boys dropped a tough decision in a penalty-kick shootout while the girls suffered an 8-0 defeat to Carl Albert at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

In the boys' match, the score was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation. However, Carl edged the Wolves 3-2 in penalty kicks to capture the win.

In regulation, the Titans took a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute.

However, 10 minutes later, Shawnee tied it up when Camden Sateren scored off a Noah Dyer assist.

The Wolves held a whopping 12-2 shot advantage in regulation, despite suffering the loss.

In the shootout phase, Dyer and Liam Kubiak each had the Shawnee scores.

Wolves' goalkeeper Ethan Whitman registered a pair of saves during the shootout.

“It was hard to take that loss. We outplayed them with us having the ball, attacking in their defending half the majority of the match,” said Shawnee coach Jason Merrell. “But, all we can do is work on correcting our mistakes and improve, which we will. I'm proud of the way we competed with strong determination and aggressiveness.”

In the girls' match, Emma Wallace did record seven saves.

Both Shawnee squads play at Ardmore Friday.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson compiled this report.