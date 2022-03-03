Shawnee wrestlers, Rochelle, Cash Male Athletes of the Week

Shawnee High School wrestlers Spencer Rochelle and Logan Cash were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Co-Male Athletes of the Week while North Rock Creek basketball player Lydia VanAntwerp achieved the female award for Feb. 21-26.

Rochelle took third place at 170 pounds and Cash was third at 220 at the Class 5A State Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

After suffering a first-round loss by a fall, Rochelle bounced back with three straight victories to finish third, including an 11-8 decision over Tulsa Edison's Mattan Mason in the third-place match. That avenged his first-round loss.

Rochelle also pinned Sapulpa's Cooper Thomas in 1:43 and McAlester's Gunnar Spence in 5:26.

Cash went 4-1 in the tournament as he won his wrestle-in match before reaching the first round.

He pinned Tulsa Rogers' Counsellor in his wrestle-in match, dropped a 3-1 decision to Tulsa Edison's Aryn Johnson. Cash rebounded to earn an 11-2 decision over Carl Albert's Brock Johnson. Rochelle then earned two straight decision's over Elgin's Williams, 4-1, and Edison's Williams, in the third-place match, 5-3.

VanAntwerp poured in 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in North Rock Creek's 55-48 victory over Cache on Saturday in a Class 4A regional elimination game.

In one-minute span during in the fourth quarter, she scored eight points – a 3-pointer, 2-pointer and then another 3-pointer – in helping propel the Lady Cougars to the win. That scoring burst by VanAntwerp pushed NRC ahead by two with two minutes to go.