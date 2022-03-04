North Rock Creek's good defense and shooting create recipe for success

North Rock Creek's Cougars were mixing some key ingredients in an effective way Thursday night in Class 4A area playoff action at Shawnee High School.

Noah McMullan tallied 17 points and Jace McRay had 16 as North Rock Creek ousted the Newcastle Racers 59-40 from area consolation bracket play.

“This is the most disciplined we've played all year. We played great defense and we're shooting the ball well,” said NRC head coach Evan Smith. “When you're doing all that, good things will happen.”

The Cougars, 21-7 on the season, were set to play Blanchard in a 4A area consolation bracket game on Friday afternoon.

NRC shot 45.7% from the floor and drained an incredible 25-of-29 free throws. Meanwhile, the Cougars limited the Racers to 22% shooting from the field. Newcastle also finished 16-of-23 from the foul line.

McRay sank 4-of-5 shots from the floor and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line and McMullan was 4-of-9, with one trey, and finished 8-of-12 from the charity stripe.

That pair wasn't the only ones to help fuel the Cougar attack. Diego Garcia tossed in 11 points, pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Jordan Coody followed with eight points and five boards and Rayne Jones contributed seven points and pulled down 11 boards.

NRC held a 36-27 rebounding advantage.

Though there was no scoring off the bench, Smith praised his reserves.

“Our bench gave us some good minutes ... some very valuable minutes,” Smith said.

The two teams battled to an 11-all draw through one quarter, but the Cougars came out blazing in the second, outscoring the Racers 16-7 in building a 27-18 lead at the break.

In that second quarter, NRC was 6-of-11 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from the foul line while committing just two turnovers. Newcastle was only 2-of-9 from the floor in that quarter and only 3-of-6 from the line during that span.

The Racers were still within striking distance after three quarters, trailing 40-34.

However, the Cougars closed the game with a massive 19-6 fourth-quarter spurt.

Chase Sucharda led Newcastle with 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. He was 10-of-13 from the foul line. Teammate Conner Seely ended up with nine points and executed three conventional 3-point plays in the contest.