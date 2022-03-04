Comanche takes out Prague girls

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ADA — Comanche outscored Prague’s girls in three quarters Thursday on the way to a 43-31victory in a Class 3A area tournament consolation bracket matchup.

Prague finished the 2021-22 season at 12-14.

Comanche was up 13-9 after one quarter, 19-12 at the half and 29-17 after three quarters.

Red Devil senior Payton Camren knocked down three 3-point field goals and finished with a team-high 11 points.

Demi Manning rolled off nine points and fellow senior Alauna Parker netted five. Coming in with four and two points were seniors Mattie Rich and Maggie Smith respectively.

Comanche’s leading scorer had 29 points, including three treys.

Comanche was true on 12-of-17 free throws for 70.5%. Prague knocked down 6-of-11 charity shots for 55%.

“We played better at the end of the season,” said Prague head coach Gary Kennemer. “I am really proud of our senior kids. With all of the adversity, it has been just one thing after another and the team just kept playing. We have improved the culture of our program.”

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.