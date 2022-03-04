Connors State men trip Eastern in Region II opener

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

Jordan Tillmon poured in 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out five assists as the Connors State College Cowboys corralled the Eastern Oklahoma State College Mountaineers 87-75 Thursday in the first round of the NJCAA Region II Tournament at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

Connors State shot 51.7% from the floor as four other Cowboys also scored in double figures.

Marquel Sutton followed with 17 points, Jahcoree Ealy had 15, D.J. Basey added 11 and Xavier Glenn ended up with 10.

The Cowboys attempted only seven 3-point shots and converted three.

Connors State spent a lot of the day at the foul line, connecting on 22-of-33 tries. Eastern Oklahoma State was 12-of-21.

Dontae Horn paced the Mountaineers with 18 points, Josh Jones supplied 13 off the bench and Jeremiah Gilliam tallied 12 in a losing effort.

Murray State 83, Redlands 81 (First Round Men)

The Aggies, leading by 15 at one point in the second half, held on for the victory.

Redlands had a 3-point shot attempt blocked and two close-range shots come up empty at the end.

Chase Landers fired in 22 points and Lavell Brodnex had 21 as Murray State shot 49.2% from the field and was 10-of-22 (45.5%) from beyond the arc. Landers was 7-of-13 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long range.

The Aggies also received 13 points from Reggie Prudhomme and 12 from Jaxon Ingram, who also recorded a double-double as he yanked down 15 rebounds. Prudhomme also dished out a game-high six assists.

Murray State struggled from the free-throw line, connecting on only 9-of-20 attempts while Redlands was 13-of-18.

Note: Sports Editor Brian Johnson compiled this report.