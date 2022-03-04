Great American Conference Tournament Thursday Roundup

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

In a wild finish, Arkansas Tech withstood a strong fourth quarter by Southern Nazarene, to outlast the Crimson Storm 67-65 Thursday in the first round of the Great American Conference Women's Basketball Tournament at the Firelake Arena.

Each team knocked down two shots in the final 30 seconds in the fast and furious ending.

Alex Hill's layup with 0.6 seconds left was the difference.

ATU's Tori Lasker poured in 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor (2-of-3 from 3-point land) and 5-of-6 free throws. Teammate Nikki Metcalfe followed with 14 points as she nailed 7-of-9 field-goal tries.

Also for the Golden Suns, Hill posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kaley Shipman tacked on 10 points.

Abby Niehues registered a massive double-double for SNU in a losing cause. She tallied 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, 10 of which were off the offensive glass.

The Crimson Storm also received 13 points from Cassandra Awatt and 12 from Kennedy Gillette.

Southwestern Oklahoma State 79, Southeastern Oklahoma State 63 (First Round Women)

All five SWOSU starters scored in double figures as the Lady Bulldogs rolled.

Lauren Ramey led the way with 21 points, followed by Macy Gore with 16, Karly Gore with 13, Makyra Tramble with 12 and Bethany Franks with 10.

Tramble, out of Shawnee High School and recently selected as GAC Player of the Year, knocked down three 3-point shots as did Ramey and Macy Gore.

Karly Gore recorded a double-double as she also collected 13 rebounds. SWOSU owned a 48-36 advantage in that department.

Kamryn Cantwell fired in 31 points and grabbed 10 boards for a double-double for the Savage Storm. However, she was the only double-digit scorer for her squad.

Southeastern Oklahoma actually fared a little better in shooting, hitting 43.3% of its attempts while the Lady Bulldogs hit at a 38% clip.

SWOSU had five less turnovers (15-10) and controlled the boards, 48-38.

Southeastern Oklahoma State 82, East Central 59 (First Round Men)

A massive 25-point, 18-rebound performance from Ante Brzovic propelled the Savage Storm to the triumph.

Brzovic was one of four Savage Storm starters to reach double figures.

Jett Sternberger poured in 20 points while connecting for four treys, for the winners. Kellen Manek finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, to go with seven boards and Adam Dworsky tacked on 13 points and handed out 11 assists for a double-double.

Southeastern shot 50% for the game and was 43.5% (10-of-23) from 3-point territory.

Meanwhile, ECU shot just 37.9% for the game and was only 22.7% (5-of-22) from outside the arc.

Brennen Burns topped the Tiger scoring with 22 as he also dished out five assists. AJ Ferguson, Jr. chipped in 11 points in a losing effort.

ECU trailed just 50-44 with 12 minutes to go before the Savage Storm went on a 13-0 scoring blitz to put the game away.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.