Seminole girls come up just short

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

CHECOTAH — Moments after dropping a 56-53 area tournament decision to Byng Thursday, thus concluding his season, Seminole coach Charles Kemp found some comfort in the 15-12 accomplishment of 2021-22.

“If you make it to area in 4A, it’s been a successful year,” said Kemp. “We won district, the Okemah Tournament and our seniors made it to area for the first time. I was really pleased with the year.”

Byng, which didn’t register a first-half 3-point field goal, accumulated five in the second half.

After falling behind 14-8 after one quarter, Seminole took a 23-22 lead at the midway point, then extended it to 37-33 entering the final quarter. Byng prevailed by virtue of a 23-16 edge over the final eight minutes.

Senior Kennedy Coker, Seminole’s leading scorer with 20, sank the Chieftains’ only two 3-point field goals. She also hit 4-of-5 free throws.

Holli Ladd and fellow junior Reese Street contributed 12 points apiece, with Ladd hitting all four of her free throws.

Seminole was accurate on 11-of-13 free throws for 84.6%.

Senior Kaylyn Cotner added six points for Seminole and sophomore Alexa Rideaux netted three.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” said Kemp. “The kids played hard each and every game.”

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.