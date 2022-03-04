Shawnee girls rally past Claremore, 36-30

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

JENKS — Offenses were at a premium Thursday as Shawnee’s girls eliminated Claremore 36-30 in a Class 5A area tournament contest.

Shawnee, behind 24-20 after three quarters, outscored the Zebras 16-6 down the stretch.

Junior Amaya Martinez tallied 13 points, including 11 in the second half. Ansley Orrell, Shawnee’s sole senior, was credited with two 3-point field goals and 10 points.

Sophomore Tylyn Thurman also had a trey and finished with six points. Scoring three points were juniors Anneca Anderson and Tristyn Napier.

Claremore, which finished the season at 6-16, was led in scoring by Hope Bump with 14 points, including 8-of-8 free throws.

Grace Bump of Claremore notched seven points and Rachel Yell added six.

The Lady Wolves, 10-16, were scheduled to play Saturday afternoon in another area playoff game.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.