Sixth-ranked Prague boys blitz Jones

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ADA — Class 3A sixth-ranked Prague, with a relentless inside attack, stormed past Jones 71-55 Thursday afternoon in an area tournament elimination game.

“We got out to a 40-25 lead at halftime and they got in foul trouble,” said Prague coach Nate Greer. “We kept going to the hole and they kept fouling. In the fourth quarter, they basically had to foul us and it kind of put them in a panic mode.”

Prague racked up 32-of-46 charity tosses for 69.3%. Jones was 5 of 7.

Prague led 55-37 after three quarters.

The Red Devils (23-4) advanced to Friday’s area play, needing two more victories to advance to the state tournament.

Junior Blestin Miller led Prague’s scoring with 21 points, 15 coming in the second half. Miller hit 9-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Senior Nate Lester collected 20 points, making two treys, and 14 of his points came as the victors built a 40-25 intermission cushion. All three of Prague’s treys came in the initial quarter.

For the game, Miller was 10 of 14 from the line and Lester was 10 f 13.

Trip Davis aided Prague with 13 points, Cameron Hightower notched six, Peyton Ezell five and Trevor McGinnis four.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

