Southwestern State swarms Oklahoma Baptist

No. 7 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State stepped on the accelerator at the outset and never let up in taking down No. 2 seed Oklahoma Baptist Thursday in the opening game of the Great American Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.

The Bulldogs raced out to an early 10-0 advantage while using their cat-quickness to disrupt the Bison's offensive flow through most of the game played at Firelake Arena.

SWOSU forced 16 turnovers, got nine steals in the process and limited the Bison to 36.7% shooting for the game.

Four Bulldogs, including three starters, scored in double figures, led by Damion Thornton's 16 points and Kamden Gipson's 15. Mark Berry followed with 12 points off the bench and Chris Braggs, Jr. tacked on 10 as SWOSU shot 47.5% from the field, despite making just 2-of-14 three-point tries.

OBU, which fell to 20-9 in being eliminated from the tournament, did receive an outstanding second-half scoring effort from senior Jaquan Simms, who finished with 17 – all in the final 20 minutes.

Simms hit 6-of-12 shots from the floor, including 5-of-8 from 3-point land, to give the Bison a fighting chance. Simms nailed four of his treys in a four-minute span, the latter of which came with 7:15 remaining. His final long-range connection capped a 14-2 OBU run.

The problem for the Bison was the Bulldogs still had a 55-42 lead at that point and never allowed OBU to trim the deficit to single digits. SWOSU led 53-28 before the Bison staged their best spurt of the day.

Thew Bison, using swarming pressure, did make a late run to cut the deficit to 12 points three times, including Harrison Stoddart's bucket with 11 seconds left.

The only other Bison player to score in double digits was another senior Brantly Thompson, who tallied 10, but was only 4-of-19 from the floor with one trey.

Rounding out the OBU scoring were Stoddart with seven, Burke Putnam with six and Nigel Wilcox and Trey Green with five apiece. Green also drained one 3-pointer.

The Bison were only 7-of-25 from outside the arc (28%) and managed to connect on only 5-of-9 free-throw attempts (55.6%).

The Bulldogs committed just 10 turnovers which helped their cause.

Defensively for SWOSU, Thornton and Berry each registered three steals.