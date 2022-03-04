Tecumseh can’t overcome shooting woes

From Staff Reports

CHECOTAH — The good news for Tecumseh’s girls Thursday was a 10-of-20 shooting effort from 2-point range.

The bad news unfortunately was a dismal 4-of-27 (14.8%) outing from beyond the 3-point line in a 53-37 setback to sixth-ranked Fort Gibson in a 4A area tournament elimination game.

“We just couldn’t get it together on our 3-pointers,” said Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry. “We had some good looks.”

The youthful 17th-ranked Lady Savages, who never led, trailed 16-12 after one quarter, 29-22 at halftime and 40-29 after three quarters. The last tie came at 19.

Tecumseh, which graduated four seniors from last year’s 19-6 squad, started four sophomores and a junior this season en route to a 20-8 record.

Jadyn Wilson headed Tecumseh’s scoring Thursday with 12, including two 3-point field goals.

Kenzli Warden tallied eight points and Serenity Jacoway six. Cadence Oliver and Sami Schweighardt had a trey apiece.

Fort Gibson canned 16-of-23 free throws while Tecumseh was 5 of 7.

“We probably exceeded our expectations this year, being so young,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry. “The team always played as hard as they could. We will be hungry next year.”

