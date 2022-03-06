Bethel girls punch ticket to state tournament

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ADA – Parker Stevenson poured in 25 points as the Bethel Lady Wildcats punched their ticket for a Class 3A State Tournament berth with a 56-54 win over Comanche Saturday in an area runner-up clash.

Fifth-ranked Bethel (22-4) will face Idabel Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

In earning Saturday's area runner-up crown, the Lady Wildcats also received 11 points from Hannah Davidson, nine from Josie Megehee, seven from Brooklyn Duff and four from Baylee Tapley.

Stevenson and Davidson each sank three 3-point shots.

“We showed a lot of grit and a lot of toughness. We got into some foul trouble and our bench stepped up huge tonight,” said Bethel head coach Tara Satterfield.

Gracee Miller fired in a game-high 29 points to pace Comanche.

The Lady Wildcats led 18-11 through one quarter, 26-18 at halftime and 41-36 after three periods.

Jones 47, Bethel 40 (Area Finals Friday)

Boston Berry tallied 16 points and Zoey Tucker ended up with 12 as the Lady Longhorns claimed the area championship over the Lady Wildcats.

Josie Megehee paced Bethel with 17 points and Stevenson had 13. Tapley was next on the Lady Wildcat scoring chart with eight and Duff rounded out the scoring with two.

Jones led 9-5 after one quarter and, by virtue of a 17-10 second-quarter run, led 26-15 at halftime.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.