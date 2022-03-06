Blanchard ousts North Rock Creek boys from 4A area

A dismal third quarter spelled doom for the North Rock Creek Cougars Friday as they were suffered a 53-46 setback to the Blanchard Lions in a Class 4A area playoff contest at Shawnee High School.

Trailing by a slim 24-21 margin at halftime, North Rock Creek hit just 2-of-10 shot attempts in the third quarter and fell into a 11-point, 37-26 hole going into the fourth period.

The Cougars, who wrapped up the 2021-22 season at 21-8, connected on only 38.3% of their shot attempts while seeing Blanchard hit at a 48.6% clip.

Jaxon Laminack paced the Lions with a game-high 16 points as he was 5-of-8 from the floor, with a pair of treys, and drained all four of his foul shots. Teammate Riley Langford ended up with 12 points and was 5-of-6 from the field.

Carson Cooksen added 11 points, including two 3-pointers, off the bench for Blanchard.

Jordan Coody, behind 6-of-7 shooting from the field and one trey, led NRC with 13 points as he also hustled for five rebounds. Also for the Cougars, Rayne Jones knocked down a pair of long-range bombs on his way to 10 points, all of which came in the opening half.

Diego Garcia finished with nine points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists, had one steal and blocked a shot in a losing effort and teammate Noah McMullan tallied seven points and handed out five assists to go with two steals.

The Cougars did stage an exciting fourth-quarter run triggered by the play of reserves Seven Cawvey and Devon Haney. Cawvey tossed in all six of his points in the fourth to go with two rebounds, one assist and a steal. Haney had a pair of steals and nailed a free shot.

The Cawvey-Haney connection helped pull NRC within 47-43 with 1:06 to go.

However, the Lions converted just enough free throws (6-of-8) down the stretch to hold on for the win.