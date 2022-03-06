Hot-shooting Dale girls bombard Latta

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ADA — Thanks to a blistering long-range shooting display, the third-ranked Dale girls riddled fifth-ranked Latta 64-39 Friday in a Class 2A area tournament winners bracket showdown.

The win earned Dale a berth in the state tournament against Silo Thursday at 9 a.m., at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

Dale chalked up 13 field goals from 3-point range. En route to a 39-30 halftime lead, Dale knocked down 10-of-12 attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

It marked the fourth time the two teams have collided this season. Latta prevailed 51-36 at Dale on Nov. 30 but the Pirates recorded a 63-46 triumph Jan. 7 in the Kingston Tournament championship game. Latta then earned a 46-35 win Feb. 11 at Latta.

“Our offense played pretty good tonight,” said Dale coach Eric Smith. “We shot the ball well, we played good defense and rebounded well. This was by far the best shooting game we’ve had against them.”

Faith Wright, Dale’s leading scorer with 17, led the long-range assault with five treys. Makenzie Gill, author of three 3-pointers, chalked up 13 points. Wright and Gill both tallied 11 first-half points.

Brook Rutland, who also netted three treys, managed 12 points.

Makenzy Herman and Gracee Walker, both of whom had seven points, possessed one 3-pointer each.

Dale, 23-5, hit 7-of-11 free throws with Herman going 4 for 4.

Brooklyn Ryan, Latta’s scoring leader with 15, had three treys.

Latta dropped to 22-5 and played for the area runner-up title o Saturday.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.