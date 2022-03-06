Kingston concludes season for Bethel boys

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ADA – Kingston knocked down 30-of-35 free throws and outlasted the Bethel Wildcats 64-55 in a four-overtime Class 3A consolation finals bracket thriller Saturday at Ada High School.

Cole Morgan fired in a game-high 19 points and Dakota Wiebener finished with 12 for Kingston, which advances to the Class 3A State Tournament.

Bethel, which saw its season come to an end at 16-10, was outscored by a 26-19 margin through the four overtime periods. The two teams were deadlocked at 38 at the end of regulation.

John Gordon and Bronc Robbins paced the Wildcats with 14 points each and Bray Bussell added 12. Next on the scoring list was RJ Morris with seven.

Gordon and Morris drained one trey apiece.

Bethel converted only 11-of-20 foul shots (55%).

Marlow 41, Bethel 33 (Class 3A Boys Area Finals)

Jace Gilbert, behind three 3-point baskets, finished with 13 points and propelled the Outlaws to the eight-point victory to earn a state tournament berth.

Avery Payne tallied 10 points and Josiah Johnson added nine, including one trey, for Marlow.

No Wildcat reached double figures as DJ Whitten led the way with eight, including two 3-pointers.

RJ Morris, John Gordon and Bray Bussell contributed six points each as Morris hit a pair of treys.

The Outlaws held a 9-5 edge through one quarter and outscored Bethel 10-6 in the second in building a 19-11 cushion. The second half was dead even as each team tallied 14 in the third and scored eight apiece in the fourth.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.