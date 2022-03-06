Kingston nemesis for Prague boys

From Staff Reports

ADA — For the second time in less than two weeks, 18th-ranked Kingston became a thorn in the playoff hopes of the Prague boys.

A 63-47 winner over Prague in the regional, Kingston ended the Red Devils season Friday with a 59-37 triumph at a Class 3A area tournament.

Prague was down just 33-24 at the half but was outscored 12-4 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the final eight minutes.

“We missed a lot of open shots early and we got a little bit out of our game,” said Prague coach Nate Greer. “They stalled most of the second half and we got in major foul problem. It was similar to the last time we played them.”

Prague had just six free throws and hit all of them. Kingston canned 17-of-21 charity attempts.

Junior Blestin Miller led Prague’s scoring with 10, followed by senior Nate Lester with eight. Senior Trip Davis finished with seven points. Lester posted two 3-point field goals.

Kingston put four players in scoring double figures, topped by Dakota Weidener with 17, including three treys and 8-of-8 free throws.

Mason Burkhoider of Kingston notched 10 points (2 treys). Reid Cason posted 13 points and Braden Matchen chipped in with 10.

Miller went 4 of 4 from the line as Prague’s season ended at 23-5.

Kingston improved to 19-7.

Closing out their Prague basketball careers were seniors Aiden Brown, Anthony Long, Lester and Davis.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.