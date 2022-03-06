Season comes to an end for Shawnee girls' basketball squad

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

JENKS – The Shawnee Lady Wolves saw their 2021-22 basketball season come to an end after dropping a 32-31 decision to the Grove Ridgerunners Saturday in a Class 5A consolation area bracket game.

Shawnee, which saw its season come to an end at 10-17, committed a turnover with eight seconds to go. Then the Lady Wolves fouled on a 3-point try in the waning seconds. Grove's Mega Gibbs nailed the first and missed the other two, but it was good enough for the Ridgerunner win.

Amaya Martinez led the Shawnee scoring effort with 13 as she had nine of those in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Wolves come back.

Shawnee trailed 8-3 after one quarter, 16-13 at halftime and 25-20 through three periods before outscoring Grove 11-7 in the fourth.

Ansley Orrell, the Lady Wolves' lone senior, added eight points, including two 3-pointers. Aniya Elix knocked down one trey on her way to five points. Tylyn Thurman followed with three points and Tristyn Napier ended up with two.

Anne Bacon canned two 3-point shots on her way to 10 points for the Ridgerunners and teammate Annsteis Morris tacked on nine points.

