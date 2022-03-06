Shawnee baseball squad trounces Ardmore in home opener

The Shawnee Wolves bounced back in huge fashion Saturday and left-hander Maddox Tully was a big part of all that.

Tully worked four complete innings, allowed just two hits, struck out six and walked only two as Shawnee smashed Ardmore 23-2 in 4 ½ innings of its home baseball opener to the 2022 season.

Both runs scored off Tully were unearned in the third inning.

“With all the long delays, he stayed locked in,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson. “He had his three pitches going – fastball, curve and changeup and ha had command of all three.”

Despite the strong wind gusts in the 2 ½-hour game and two delays as long as 20 minutes each or more, Tully rarely missed a beat in dominating the Tiger bats.

“I felt really good with my pitches. It was matter of not trying to throw so hard and just trust in my defense,” Tully said.

The Wolves, 1-1 on the season, were coming off an 11-0 setback at Sand Springs Friday in which they were no-hit.

“We came in with a lot of energy (Saturday) and kept it up the whole game,” said Tully.

The wild and ugly game featured 17 walks and two hit batsmen issued by the Ardmore pitching staff. Then on top of that, there were nine errors combined by the two teams – five by the Tigers and four by Shawnee.

In fact, the Wolves jumped out to a 6-0 lead without the benefit of a hit.

Shawnee tallied a single run in the first inning when Kasen Rogers walked and ultimately scored off a passed ball.

The Wolves then plated five scores in the second with the help of an Ardmore error. Perhaps the most exciting run came when the hustling Rogers, who drew his second walk, advanced two bases off a wild pitch during that frame.

The Tigers took advantage of three Shawnee errors to score both of their unearned runs in the top of the third.

Then came the bottom half of the third when the Wolves sent 19 batters to the plate and produced 13 runs off seven hits, with the help of three Ardmore errors and seven walks, given up by the Tigers.

The big hits of the third inning for Shawnee were a pair of two-run doubles by Rogers as he finished 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, four runs scored and a walk.

Creed Muirhead, who was 3-for-5, hit a two-run single in the third and later had an RBI single in the fourth.

Bauer Brittain and Tully each had a run-scoring single in that third. Reid Bowlan also executed a key sacrifice bunt in which he reached base on the error.

In the fourth inning, the Wolves picked up for more scores, highlighted by back-to-back run-scoring singles from Muirhead and Easton Odell.

Odell pitched the fifth inning for Shawnee in relief and retired all three batters he faced off two strikeouts and a groundout.

The Wolves finished with 10 hits in the game.

Shawnee was scheduled to host Glenpool in a 5A district game on Monday night.