Shawnee boys clip Ardmore in soccer

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ARDMORE – Cruz Merrell and Camden Sateren each tallied two goals as the Shawnee Wolves secured their first soccer victory of the young season Friday with a 6-3 triumph over host Ardmore.

Liam Kubiak and Gage Karner also had a goal apiece for Shawnee which evened its season record at 1-1.

Merrell opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he scored off a goalkeeper's deflection of a shot by Sateren, who was credited with the assist on the play.

The Wolves went up 2-0 in the 11th minute when Sateren scored off a through-ball assist from Merrell in returning the favor.

Ardmore countered with two scores in the 20th and 28th minutes to tie it up at 2-all.

But Shawnee took a 3-2 advantage into the halftime locker room when Sateren scored his second goal, an unassisted effort, in the 35th minute.

The Tigers tied it early in the second half at 3-3, but after that it was all Wolves.

“Our constant pressure began to wear them down,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Merrell.

In the 57th minute, Kubiak's goal off a free kick broke the deadlock.

Then in the 63rd minute, Cruz Merrell scored off an Allessandro Sciatretta takeaway and assist in the 63rd minute.

Karner then tallied the Wolves' sixth and final goal in the 79th minute after Noah Dyer fired in a long 40-yard shot, which was deflected by the Ardmore goalie. Karner then kicked in the shot off the deflection.

Shawnee goalkeeper Ethan Whitman was credited with five saves in the contest.

Ardmore 7, Shawnee 0 (Girls)

Emma Wallace made five saves in a losing cause for the 0-2 Lady Wolves.

“We have a lot of inexperienced players on the girls' side, but they continue to compete the entire match and we will win matches as the season progresses,” said Coach Merrell.

Both Shawnee teams are scheduled to play at Guthrie Tuesday night.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.