Potawatomi Fire off to 2-0 start in inaugural season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Deshawn Munson filled the boxscore big time as he and teammate Mustapha Traore recorded a double-double in the Potawatomi Fire's 112-91 victory over the Little Rock Lightning Sunday afternoon.

The victory moved the Fire to a perfect 2-0 in its inaugural season in The Basketball League (TBL). The Fire was coming off a historic 112-104 triumph over the host Rockwall 7ers in its franchise opener on Friday in Rockwall, Texas.

Potawatomi Fire 112, Little Rock Lightning 91 (Sunday)

Munson drained 16-of-21 shots from the floor, finished with 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, registered six steals and had five assists in sparking the Fire effort.

Traore ended up with a double-double as well as he nailed 8-of-10 shots from the field in finishing with 27 points, canned all 10 of his foul shots and pulled down 14 boards.

The Fire shot 47.5% from the floor, but only 19.2% (5-of-26) from 3-point range. They were solid from the foul line (31-of-39) for 79.5%.

Deon Lyle added 18 points, six boards and a steal to the Fire attack and Anthony Allen posted up for 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Fire also owned a 54-42 rebounding advantage.

Four reached double figures for the Lightning.

Percell Washington led the way with 22 points, Deverell Biggs was next with 18, Jarvis Garner added 13 and Taylen Alexander finished with 12.

Potawatomi Fire 112, Rockwall 7ers 104 (Friday)

The Fire fired at a 52.2% shooting pace and was 11-of-26 (42.3%) from 3-point land in scorching Rockwall.

Lyle led the way for the Fire with 24 points, Traore supplied 14 and Drelan Triplett tacked on 13 as 11 of the Fire's 12 players got into the scoring column.

Lyle was 7-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the foul line. Traore and Triplett also drained one trey apiece.

The Fire also received eight points each from Javen McNeill, Leon Hampton and Tevin Foster.

The next action for the Fire will be Friday at the Enid Outlaws. The Fire then plays again at Rockwall on Saturday and then visits the Shreveport Mavericks on March 18, before finally playing their first home game on March 19 against the Little Rock Lightning.

