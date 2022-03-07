Top-ranked Dale drills Latta for 2A state berth

From Staff Reports

CHICKASHA – The top-ranked Dale Pirates punched their ticket to the Class 2A Boys State Tournament Friday night with a 57-41 decision over the Latta Panthers in an area finals matchup at Chickasha High School.

Dale (26-2) will face Hooker Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round of the state tournament at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Pirates held a 16-11 lead after one quarter, but blew the game open with a 21-8 second in taking a comfortable 37-19 advantage into the halftime locker room.

Sophomore Dayton Forsythe scored 25 of his game-high 32 points in the first half as he tallied 13 of the Pirates' 16 points in the opening quarter and had 12 of the team's 21 in the second. He went on to do all of Dale's scoring in the third with seven.

Forsythe also knocked down two 3-pointers in the game and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw stripe. The Pirates ended up 14-of-15 from the foul line for the game.

Deken Jones and Troy Chambers followed with seven points each for Dale as Jones drained one trey while Chambers did all of his scoring in the fourth quarter, including going 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Rounding out the Pirate scoring were Levi Kelly with four, Kash VanBrunt with three and Easton Edmonson and Jett Higdon with two apiece. Kelly and VanBrunt each nailed a 3-pointer. Both of Higdon's points came off free shots.

Latta connected for eight treys in the game and was 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Kale Williams topped the Panther scoring with 12 points, off four 3-pointers. All of those points came in the fourth quarter.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.