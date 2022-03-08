Bethel powerlifters capture 2A regional crown

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

WOODWARD – At least nine Bethel High School powerlifters qualified for state after the Wildcats recently captured a Class 2A state regional title in the Northwest Regional Meet at Woodward High School.

Bethel had two regional champions – Alex Tollett at 242 pounds and CJ Compton at heavyweight.

Placing second for the Wildcats were Corey Metscher at 198 pounds and Brayden McGinty at 220.

Dawson Easterling had a third-place finish at 123 pounds for Bethel

Two Wildcat competitors – Konner Slay at 157 pounds and Michael Parsons at 275 – placed fourth.

Hunter Luschen, at 145, and Gavin O'Rorke at 168 each placed fifth for Bethel.

The state meet is set for Saturday at El Reno.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson