Bethel powerlifters capture 2A regional crown
From Staff Reports
Shawnee News-Star
WOODWARD – At least nine Bethel High School powerlifters qualified for state after the Wildcats recently captured a Class 2A state regional title in the Northwest Regional Meet at Woodward High School.
Bethel had two regional champions – Alex Tollett at 242 pounds and CJ Compton at heavyweight.
Placing second for the Wildcats were Corey Metscher at 198 pounds and Brayden McGinty at 220.
Dawson Easterling had a third-place finish at 123 pounds for Bethel
Two Wildcat competitors – Konner Slay at 157 pounds and Michael Parsons at 275 – placed fourth.
Hunter Luschen, at 145, and Gavin O'Rorke at 168 each placed fifth for Bethel.
The state meet is set for Saturday at El Reno.
Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson