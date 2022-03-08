Dale's Makenzie Gill, Dayton Forsythe Athletes of the Week for Feb. 28-March 5

Dale High School basketball star Makenzie Gill was named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Female Athlete of the Week and Dayton Forsythe, also a Dale basketball standout, achieved the Male Award for Feb. 28-March 5.

Gill averaged 22.5 points and sank eight 3-pointers as Dale captured a Class 2A regional championship and a 2A area title.

Gill poured in 32 points, including treys, and was 10-of-11 from the foul line as the Lady Pirates knocked off Okemah 69-55 for a regional crown on Tuesday, March 1.

Then on Friday, Gill tallied 13 points, with three 3-pointers, as Dale drilled Latta 64-39 for a 2A area championship, thus earning a berth in this week's state tournament.

Forsythe averaged 33.0 points as the Pirates won a 91-57 regional over Okemah last Tuesday and a 57-41 triumph over Latta on Friday for an area title.

Forsythe fired in 34 points, pulled down eight rebounds, had three assists and a recorded a steal against Okemah while hitting 13-of-17 shot attempts.

Against Latta on Friday, Forsythe tallied 32 points, 25 in the first half and 13 of the team's 16 in the opening quarter, in the area finals, earning the Pirates a trip to this week's state tournament.