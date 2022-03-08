Former Shawnee star Makyra Tramble named GAC Tournament MVP

Former Shawnee High School basketball standout Makyra Tramble, who was recently named Great American Conference Women's Player of the Year, has gained yet another honor.

Tramble collected 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists, registered three steals and blocked two shots as top-seed Southwestern Oklahoma State hammered Arkansas Tech 89-68 to capture the Great American Conference Championship on Sunday at Firelake Arena in Shawnee.

By virtue of that performance and effort in two other GAC Tournament games, Tramble was selected as the Tournament Most Valuable Player.

In the tournament opener last Thursday, a 79-63 SWOSU victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State, Tramble tallied 12 points, pulled down nine boards, recorded five steals, had four assists and blocked a shot.

In the semifinals on Saturday, an 89-73 win over Henderson State, Tramble supplied 20 points, yanked down seven rebounds, collected three assists, had two steals and blocked a shot.

For the season, Tramble is averaging 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks for the Lady Bulldogs.

SWOSU (29-4) enters the NCAA Division II National Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Central Regional which begins Friday in Hays, Kan. The Lady Bulldogs will face Missouri Western (21-9) at 2:30 p.m.